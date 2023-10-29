Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Halloween party led to shots fired Saturday night.

“Last night around midnight the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a large disturbance at 464 Bruce Drive in Lake Charles,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.

Sheriff-Elect Stitch Guillory said it’s believed that sometime before that midnight call, the suspect arrived with a gun and began shooting.

“Our deputies learned that there were six victims that were shot. Out of the six victims, four of them were juveniles,” Guillory said.

The victims range between 15 to 19 years old.

Five of them were rushed to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital while one had more severe injuries and had to be airlifted to Lafayette General.

Many are now left wondering if any adults were present at this party.

“It’s my understanding that some adults were present. They had chaperones there, from what I understand. But, you know, that many kids at a house party, it’s almost impossible to chaperone that,” Guillory said.

Guillory could not confirm if alcohol was present at the scene.

We’ve been in contact with a parent, Kayla Snyder, who tells us her child really wanted to attend the party.

“I just know that it is sad whenever children can no longer be children without the fear of things like this happening. My daughter begged to go, now I am just grateful she didn’t,” she siad. “Even the ones not injured will be traumatized by the shooting. It is heartbreaking. As a parent, my heart hurts for the ones who got the call in the middle of the night.”

As the investigation continues -- the sheriff’s office says they are working to get answers to the impacted families as quickly as possible.

“We are asking for help from the community. This was a senseless act of violence that should’ve never happened. Because of this, we have six families that are impacted. So we are asking for help from the public. Our community is better than this. We deserve to give these victims justice,” Guillory said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any video footage or information about the shooting you are urged to submit them through the Calcasieu Close Watch app or call the sheriff’s office.

