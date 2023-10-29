Getting Answers
Saints rack up their highest point total of the season, defeat Colts, 38-27

Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Indianapolis cornerback Dallis Flowers (33)...
Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Indianapolis cornerback Dallis Flowers (33) during the second half of the Saints' 38-27 victory over the Colts on Sunday (Oct. 29). (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints delivered an offensive explosion to secure a victory over the Colts, 38-27. The win ended the Saints’ losing streak at two games.

The 38 points was the most scored this season by the Black and Gold offense.

Derek Carr threw touchdown passes to Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed. Carr finished the contest completing 19 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Taysom Hill scored twice on the ground, and Kamara also had a touchdown run.

The Saints (4-4) host the Bears next Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.

