Nonprofit group presents alternative plan for Fair Grounds Field restoration to mayor’s committee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit group in Shreveport is vying for Fair Grounds Field to be rebuilt and reopened.

The Friends of Fair Grounds Field (FFGF) is asking Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s Capital Improvements Committee to consider the group’s plan for a public-private partnership to rebuild and reopen the field.

The group sent a letter to the committee outlining the proposal. In it, Linc Coleman, one of the group’s founders, says renovating the 37-year-old baseball stadium could be done for “pennies on the dollar”, as compared to a $105 million new ballpark proposed by a company out of Texas.

The group proposes working with local governments, as well as the State Fair of Louisiana and the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana, among other entities, on “an innovative, multi-jurisdictional, public-private partnership” to pay for the reconstruction and reprogramming of the ballpark.

“A restored Fair Grounds Field would celebrate Shreveport’s youthful expressions of the Nation’s Pastime, serve as a central location for outdoor community events, and demonstrate our City’s support of its core, inner-city neighborhoods,” the letter states.

Previously, the field was set to be demolished, however, that was halted.

FFGF addresses a number of the concerns that initially prompted the demolition order in the letter, including what they call misperceptions about the building’s structural integrity, water damage, and a bat infestation.

The letter goes on to detail an “extensive catalogue of City-owned facilities, like Fair Grounds Field, where operation and maintenance costs have exceeded available City funds and the ability of City officials to maintain them.”

The letter says, “Shreveport finds itself with a declining tax base, approximately $2 billion of unfunded, deferred maintenance for water and sewer systems and streets, approximately $244 million of unfunded pensions as of December 2022, an overly large physical footprint, and sprawling suburban communities inviting residents and businesses to leave the City.”

The group says Shreveport has seen a significant drop in its population, approximately 29,000 since 1980 and 22,000 since 2010.

Coleman says these “dire conditions” are what prompted the group to build this plan.

“Creating a team of investors would lessen the burden of restoration and operations on any one member, just as a baseball team relies on all of its players and staff – not just the pitcher -- to win games,” he said.

The committee has met a number of times already, and plans to issue its final report in November. Then, the mayor and city council will determine which, if any, plans will be pitched to voters in an election in the spring of 2024.

Coleman says the mayor has asked the city council to allocate $4 million from the Riverfront Fund to start paying off a 30-year loan to finance the new $105 million facility. Before that can happen, a $100,000 feasibility study must be performed by a consulting firm that has previously worked with the company out of Texas. Coleman argues FFGF’s plan would save the city around $100 million.

