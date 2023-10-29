Military dad surprises daughter as mascot at middle school pep rally

COWETA, Okla. (KOKI) - Three children in Oklahoma had the surprise of their young lives when their military father, who’s been deployed overseas, returned home early.

The first surprise took place at sixth grader Paisley Clark’s middle school pep rally on Friday. The cheerleader was asked by the school’s tiger mascot to participate in a dance off, but she politely declined.

The mascot then decided to reveal his identity: Paisley’s father, Dennis Clark, who had been serving overseas with the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

Paisley’s mother, Kaydee Clark, planned the surprise at Coweta Mission Intermediate Grade Center as well as two others for the younger Clark children, 8-year-old Paxton and 3-year-old Lillian.

“I instantly started crying. It was overwhelming emotion,” Kaydee Clark said.

The Clark family is looking forward to spending quality time together now that they are reunited. (Source: Clark Family, KOKI via CNN)

Dennis Clark left for training in May and deployed overseas in June, traveling to Niger and Germany. His children thought he was coming home in December.

“I knew that this one has really had a hard time with Daddy being gone. She hasn’t talked to him in six months,” said Kaydee Clark of Paisley.

The close-knit family of five is looking forward to spending quality time together now that they are reunited. In fact, Dennis Clark says that’s the best part of being home.

“Being back with my family, spending time with the kids,” he said.

The family plans to travel to Walt Disney World over the holidays, according to Kaydee Clark.

