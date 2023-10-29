Getting Answers
Michael Thomas questionable with illness as Saints face off against Colts

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints added star wide receiver Michael Thomas to their injury report Sunday, listing him as questionable for the noon game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Thomas is reportedly suffering from an illness, marking the latest in a series of illnesses affecting Saints players and head coach Dennis Allen this week.

Thomas currently ranks third on the team in receptions with 34 and second in receiving yards with 371. He recently notched his first touchdown catch of the season.

Thomas isn’t the only Saint dealing with health issues. Alvin Kamara missed practice earlier in the week due to sickness but returned to the field later. Additionally, tight end Jimmy Graham and guard Max Garcia were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, also due to illnesses. Safety Marcus Maye’s status is uncertain, as he’s questionable with both a hamstring ailment and an illness.

The game promises an exciting showdown between two dynamic running backs, Alvin Kamara and the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor. Both players exhibit breakaway speed and receiving abilities, and they are hitting their stride as the midseason approaches. Last week, Kamara put up impressive numbers with 12 receptions for 91 yards and 17 carries for 62 yards, totaling 153 yards in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor had a standout performance as well, with 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The game kicks off at noon on Fox 8.

