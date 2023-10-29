Getting Answers
Man fighting for his life after falling from moving vehicle

(KTTC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after being injured in a wreck in Shreveport early Sunday morning (Oct. 29).

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded around 12:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just off E Stoner Avenue. A man was badly injured after somehow falling from a moving vehicle, police say.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

