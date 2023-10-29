Man fighting for his life after falling from moving vehicle
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after being injured in a wreck in Shreveport early Sunday morning (Oct. 29).
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded around 12:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just off E Stoner Avenue. A man was badly injured after somehow falling from a moving vehicle, police say.
His injuries are considered life-threatening.
No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.