Man fighting for his life after falling from moving vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after being injured in a wreck in Shreveport early Sunday morning (Oct. 29).

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded around 12:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just off E Stoner Avenue. A man was badly injured after somehow falling from a moving vehicle, police say.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.

