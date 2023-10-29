Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man dies after crashing into tree in Benton

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A 62-year-old man is dead after a crash in Bossier Parish.

Louisiana State Police reports that on Oct. 21 around 3 p.m., troopers responded to a wreck involving one vehicle on Linton Cutoff Road east of Highway 162. Athalee Brown Jr., 62, died as a result of the crash.

LSP’s initial investigation shows Brown was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 east on Linton Cutoff Road, when for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the pickup, drove off the road, and hit a tree.

Brown suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to a local hospital. On Oct. 23, LSP was notified by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office that Brown died at the hospital on Sunday, Oct. 22. Routine toxicology samples were taken from Brown for analysis, LSP says.

Officials with LSP say Brown was not wearing his seat belt; speed and impairment are also suspected factors in this crash.

The wreck is still under investigation. So far in 2023, Troop G has investigated 21 deadly wrecks resulting in 21 deaths.

