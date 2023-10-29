LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 29.
LSU is now ranked No. 13.
The Tigers had the week off, but are preparing for their upcoming away game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
See the complete rankings released on Sunday, October 29, below:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Washington
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Missouri
- Louisville
- Oregon State
- Air Force
- Utah
- Tennessee
- UCLA
- Tulane
- Kansas
- James Madison
- USC
- Kansas State
Kickoff against Alabama is set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is set to air on WAFB.
