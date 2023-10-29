Getting Answers
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 29.

LSU is now ranked No. 13.

The Tigers had the week off, but are preparing for their upcoming away game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

See the complete rankings released on Sunday, October 29, below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Notre Dame
  13. LSU
  14. Missouri
  15. Louisville
  16. Oregon State
  17. Air Force
  18. Utah
  19. Tennessee
  20. UCLA
  21. Tulane
  22. Kansas
  23. James Madison
  24. USC
  25. Kansas State

Kickoff against Alabama is set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is set to air on WAFB.

