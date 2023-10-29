LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 29.

LSU is now ranked No. 13.

The Tigers had the week off, but are preparing for their upcoming away game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

See the complete rankings released on Sunday, October 29, below:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Penn State Oklahoma Ole Miss Notre Dame LSU Missouri Louisville Oregon State Air Force Utah Tennessee UCLA Tulane Kansas James Madison USC Kansas State

Kickoff against Alabama is set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is set to air on WAFB.

