SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wake up, it’s Cold Front Sunday!! For all of you fall weather lovers, the front starts to move through tonight and we can feel these cooler temperatures as soon as tomorrow afternoon! It will be rainy for most areas north of I-30 for today and around I-20 for tomorrow.

Temperatures are split once again by the timing of this front moving in, making a SW to NE line across the ArkLaTex. To the north and west of this line, we expect temperatures to range from the 60′s to the 70′s and to the south and east, temperatures will be in the 80′s for the last time for a while. For tonight, widespread rain showers are expected to move northeastward out of the region by Monday afternoon.

After the front moves out, temperatures look to be in the 50′s for highs and possibly down to the 30′s for lows, making us feel the frigid air of fall for the start of the new work week. The humidity will be at a minimum as the front pushes it all out as it moves through. We can expect temperatures to gradually increase back into the 70′s by the next weekend. Have a great Sunday!

