Grambling defeats Bethune-Cookman in 2023 home finale
Nearly 10 senior Tiger football players honored during last home game
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Each of the seniors who played on Harris-Williams Field inside Robinson Stadium for the final time, left with a smile.
The Tigers defeat Bethune-Cookman, 28-14, during a warm afternoon in ‘The Hole.’
It wasn’t pretty. Hue Jackson’s crew survived a second quarter fumble that resulted in the Wildcats scoring their second touchdown of the game.
However, Grambling limited Bethune-Cookman’s rushing attack to 96 yards and held them in the air to only 81 yards.
Grambling (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) will face Alabama State next Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.