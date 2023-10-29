Grambling defeats Bethune-Cookman in 2023 home finale

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Each of the seniors who played on Harris-Williams Field inside Robinson Stadium for the final time, left with a smile.

The Tigers defeat Bethune-Cookman, 28-14, during a warm afternoon in ‘The Hole.’

It wasn’t pretty. Hue Jackson’s crew survived a second quarter fumble that resulted in the Wildcats scoring their second touchdown of the game.

However, Grambling limited Bethune-Cookman’s rushing attack to 96 yards and held them in the air to only 81 yards.

Grambling (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) will face Alabama State next Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

