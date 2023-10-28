Getting Answers
Woman’s body found behind Shreveport residence; coroner reveals cause of death

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is investigating what has now been determined to be a homicide in west Shreveport.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, just after 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Argyle Street on reports of a deceased person. Upon arrival, they found a Black female behind a residence. Officers then established a perimeter and called for detectives with the violent crimes crime scene units.

Evidence was collected and violent crimes detectives canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed neighbors. Due to the condition of the woman’s remains and no identification card, police were unable to identify her, officials with SPD said.

An autopsy was performed Friday morning, and it was determined that the victim had sustained severe blunt force trauma to her face. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will release the decedent’s name at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to submit information anonymously are asked to contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers through their app, P3Tips, or via phone at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

The investigation is ongoing.

