Warm this weekend, but sharply colder next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re tracking a blast of chilly air that will bring in the coldest weather of the season so far by the beginning of next week. The first frost of the season is looking likely by the middle of next week. Rain will also accompany this next cold front with some parts of the ArkLaTex getting wet this weekend and others not seeing much rain until Monday.

Mostly cloudy skies will hang on the rest of the night. Rain will be primarily confined to areas around I-30 with only spotty showers possible elsewhere. Temperatures will hold in the 70s in most areas.

More scattered rain is likely around I-30 through the day Saturday as the cooler air begins to nudge into the northern ArkLaTex. To the south it will be warmer and drier. Temperatures will range from near 70 across parts of SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas to the mid to upper 80s around and south of I-20.

Sunday will bring a near repeat with cooler and wetter weather to the north and warmer and drier conditions south. Late afternoon temperatures will range from the 60s north of I-30 to the 80s along and south of I-20. By the end of the weekend 2-3″ of rain could have fallen across parts of NE Texas and SW Arkansas with much lower totals elsewhere.

The colder air will spread across the entire ArkLaTex Sunday night. Temperatures on Monday will not get out of the 50s and with some widespread light to moderate rain developing, some places may only be in the 40s Monday afternoon.

Rain will taper off by early Tuesday leaving us with cool, but dry conditions for most of Halloween. The weather is looking good for Trick-or-Treating with temperatures in the low to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night and Wednesday will see temperatures drop into the 30s across the area with widespread frost possible both nights. Places north of I-30 could potentially see a light freeze. Plan on taking cold weather precautions to keep your outdoor plants and flowers alive.

The remainder of the week looks sunny and dry with temperatures gradually warming back up through the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

--Jeff

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.