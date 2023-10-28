Getting Answers
Rain showers to the north, remaining mostly dry to the south

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! Today will be the second to last day that we see 80 degree temperatures for a while in the ArkLaTex! There is a system currently moving northeastward just north of I-30 as of right now bringing some heavy downpours in some areas. Some stray showers are possible by lunchtime for areas around I-20.

Today’s high temperatures look to be split by the I-30 highway due to the showers in place. North of I-30 holds temperatures in the low 70′s and south holds the 80′s to upper 80′s for the far southeastern regions. The showers look to last all day becoming spotty by the afternoon into the evening.

The big cold front is set to move in by late Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures looking to make a 30 degree drop into the 50′s for high’s and 30′s for overnight low’s. At least sky conditions will remain clear throughout the rest of the work week, but you may want to wear a jacket under those costumes for Halloween because it is going to be a chilly one!

