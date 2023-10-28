Getting Answers
Human remains discovered in Ringgold

(wcjb)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) - Investigators are working to get the remains positively identified.

On Oct 27, the Ringgold Police Department requested Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office help on Pine Street where human remains, assorted clothing, and other items were discovered.

The Bienville Parish Coroner’s office collected the remains which will be submitted to a forensic pathologist to determine the identification of the remains and cause of death of the person.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

