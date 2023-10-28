Human remains discovered in Ringgold

RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) - Investigators are working to get the remains positively identified.

On Oct 27, the Ringgold Police Department requested Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office help on Pine Street where human remains, assorted clothing, and other items were discovered.

The Bienville Parish Coroner’s office collected the remains which will be submitted to a forensic pathologist to determine the identification of the remains and cause of death of the person.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.