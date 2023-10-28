Fire Chief Bryant Williams inducted into Hall of Fame

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The chief of Caddo Fire District #4 was inducted into the Louisiana First Responders Christian Association Hall of Fame.

Fire Chief Bryant Williams was honored at the ceremony held Wednesday, Oct. 25. He has served the community for over 30 years as fire chief of District #4.

Seven fire chiefs, one police chief, one sheriff, two members of the fire service, three members of law enforcement, and one EMS professional made up the 2023 group of Hall of Fame honorees. The ceremony was attended by over 200 first responders and their families from across Louisiana. It took place at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette, La.

Williams revealed he will always value this achievement.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be honored with this. It’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” he said.

Williams will be retiring at the end of the year following 33 years of service.

ALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:

Chief Guy Bonin of Iberia Parish Fire District #1

Retired Chief Daniel Civello of Jefferson Parish Fire Department

The late Chief Gerald Dellucky Sr. of Terrytown 5th District Volunteer Fire Department

Retired Chief Darwin Fife of Tullos Fire Department

Retired Chief Dwayne Thevis of Richard Volunteer Fire Department

Retired Chief Mark Treadway of Jonesboro Fire Department

Chief Bryant Williams of Caddo Parish Fire District #4

Chief Tommy Clark of Grambling Police, Sheriff Michael Couvillon of Vermilion Parish

Deputy Chief Justin Denais of Broussard Fire Department

Chief Christopher LeDoux of Iota Fire Department

Captain Zac Gerard of Broussard Police

The late City Marshal Earl “Nickey” Picard of the City of Lafayette

Retired Major Monte Portier of Lafayette Police

Matthew Guillory of Acadian Ambulance Service

