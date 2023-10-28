93-year-old East Texan fulfills life-long dream

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A lifetime wish was fulfilled on Saturday for an East Texas senior citizen: a motorcycle ride.

With the help of a Christian group, a Longview woman got to ride a motorcycle for the first time at the age of 93. At Parkview Assisted Living Center, preparations were made for the special ride.

“She’s 90 years old, a retired school teacher, never been on one and wants to ride,” said Barry Higginbotham, who helped organize an effort to help.

Patsy Henderson, a resident of Parkview, had thought about it for years, but had never found the opportunity.

“I never rode a motorcycle in my life, but I always wanted to. I want to do things I never got to do as long as I can. That’s so much better than sitting in a room doing nothing,” she said.

A friend knew about her wish and arranged for the local chapter of the Christian motorcycle association, Gospel Riders, to grant that wish.

“We could fullfil one of her wishes, and I assure you she didn’t get more enjoyment out of it than we did. We got everything together and made it happen today,” said Higginbotham, who is also a Gospel Rider.

Urged on by her fellow residents, Henderson was outfitted with a leather jacket and do-rag, as she took a motorcycle for the open road.

“I see that much joy and that much enthusiasm for living life at that age, and I hope I’m like her when I’m that age,” said Gospel Rider Doug Tschudy.

There was no mistaking Henderson’s reaction upon her return.

“It’s very relaxing to feel the wind in your face. It was everything I thought it would be,” she said.

And for her, it’s never too late.

“If I had the money, I’d buy me a motorcycle. It’s never too late. It’ll be a sweet memory for me, always,” Henderson said.

Miss Henderson has plenty of family to share this memory with, including six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She said it was everything she had hoped it would be.

