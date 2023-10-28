2 shot in Family Dollar parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people were struck by gunfire Friday night at a Shreveport store.

It happened in the parking lot of Family Dollar on East Olive Street by Centenary Boulevard. Just before 9 p.m., officers with the Shreveport Police Department were dispatched the store in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found two people injured. One had been shot in the leg and the other was shot in the chest.

Their injuries are non-life-threatening, SPD said.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

