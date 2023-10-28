2 injured during apartment fire in southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Unattended smoking material may have been the cause of the fire.

On Oct. 27, at 11:52 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a report of an apartment on fire on the 9300 block of Dean Road. When firefighters arrived, no smoke or flames were visible from the exterior of the second-floor apartment. Once inside, SFD encountered heavy smoke conditions and was able to locate and extinguish the flames.

One occupant, who was inside the apartment at the time of the fire, was injured while escaping to the outside. The occupant was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A firefighter who received injuries while combating the flames was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It took 25 firefighters to bring the fire under control by 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire originated inside the living room with the possible cause related to unattended smoking materials. The full extent of the damage remains under investigation

“If you or someone inside your home smokes, follow these safety tips to reduce the risk of injury and fire: if you smoke use fire-safe cigarettes, only smoke outside, use a deep, sturdy ashtray and keep it away from other combustibles, wet the cigarette prior to disposal,” says SFD.

