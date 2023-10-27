Warm weather into the weekend; Fall returns for Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday and National Black Cat Day! Cloudy once again and that will likely be the case off and on today with a chance for an isolated shower or two. Highs today are likely to rise into the low-80s for most of the ArkLaTex while some may only reach the very upper-70s. Lows tonight will stay very warm once again, but those nights are numbered, we’re looking at the upper-60s and low-70s.

The warm weather will continue this weekend. Highs will return in the mid to upper-80s Saturday under partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible especially north of I-20. On Sunday the leading edge of an arctic cold front will begin to ease into the ArkLaTex. The impacts will be greatest around and north of I-30 where rain is mostly likely and temperatures will begin falling back into the 60s by afternoon. To the south, we’ll see another unseasonably warm late October day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s likely.

The colder air will continue to spread southward Sunday night and into Monday. Rain will also accompany the cool-down. Temperatures on Monday will likely be stuck in the 50s with some pockets of 40s possible where rain is persistent into the afternoon. Clouds and some lingering rain Monday night will prevent a frost keeping temperatures in the 40s for lows. We should see a quick end to any rain Tuesday morning with dry weather looking likely for Halloween Trick-or-Treating later in the day. Temperatures will only rebound into the mid-50s Tuesday afternoon. A first frost of the season is looking possible across most of the area Tuesday night as skies clear with some areas north of I-30 getting to near freezing. Another frost or freeze is possible Wednesday night before temperatures begin to moderate again by the end of the week.

