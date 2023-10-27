SPD investigating numerous juveniles seen fighting at Clyde Fant Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large group of juveniles could be seen fighting each other on viral videos last weekend in Shreveport.

One Shreveport man, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he is not surprised by the reckless behavior that can be seen of the young people fighting at a popular park.

“It’s just pretty normal, you know. That’s Clyde Fant on a Friday, Saturday,” the man said.

Now, Shreveport police are actively investigating the multiples brawls that took place along the Red River.

“SPD was made aware of an incident that occurred in that park last weekend. It is still actively being investigated by our officers, and detectives, and our violent crimes division. We are looking to determine who the individuals that are responsible in those videos, and we’ll seek proper actions once that’s done,” said Chris Bordelon of SPD.

The anonymous Shreveport man says as a taxpayer and resident, he’s not sure how SPD could crack down on the large congregation at Clyde Fant without forcing them move to other parks in the city.

“I don’t know what they can do because they’re going to just run them somewhere else. These are kids that are just, you know, a lot of them are trying to have a good time, but there’s always a few bad apples in the bunch,” he said.

As a disc golfer who uses the park frequently, the man said the behavior doesn’t bother him.

“We love to be able to be out here on the weekends. Most people aren’t going to feel safe when there’s an entire parking lot full of kids running around,” he said.

SPD tells KSLA News 12 that it’s not illegal to be in the park as long as patrons are there during operation hours, not violating any city ordinances or any state laws.

