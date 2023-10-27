San Antonio hosts Houston in conference showdown

Houston Rockets (0-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Houston face off on Friday.

San Antonio went 22-60 overall, 3-13 in Southwest Division action and 14-27 at home last season. The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 33.3 from deep.

Houston went 22-60 overall and 4-12 in Southwest Division games during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 19.1 from the free throw line and 31.2 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.