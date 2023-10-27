Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
I-55 southbound repair work to begin this weekend, DOTD announces

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - Work is beginning Friday (Oct. 27) to repair the I-55 southbound lanes that suffered extensive damage during Monday’s deadly multi-vehicle vehicle pileup that was a result of “super fog”, a phenomenon of fog and smoke from local marsh fires combining and severely limiting road visibility.

The DOTD says that motorists will likely see contractors and their equipment on the southbound bridge between Ponchatoula and LaPlace for a duration of up to two weeks until completion.

At this time, there are no additional closures and southbound lanes will continue to reduce to a single lane, the left lane, at the scene of the crash.

The entire northbound portion continues to be closed at this time with no timetable set. A date for reopening will be determined after the DOTD and a third-party consultant complete their inspections.

