Have safe & spooky fun at SPD’s Trunk or Treat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat!

The collaborative event is being put on by multiple law enforcement agencies, the Shreveport Fire Department, and our United States Armed Forces. Kids and families will have a safe place to go out and enjoy some spooky season fun!

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town (8910 Jewella Avenue).

KSLA THIS MORNING

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.