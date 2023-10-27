Getting Answers
Have safe & spooky fun at SPD’s Trunk or Treat
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat!

The collaborative event is being put on by multiple law enforcement agencies, the Shreveport Fire Department, and our United States Armed Forces. Kids and families will have a safe place to go out and enjoy some spooky season fun!

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town (8910 Jewella Avenue).

