Halloween events, other fun things happening this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for something fun to do the weekend of Oct. 27?

Savage Life Halloween Party

Savage Life Halloween Party (KSLA)

The event will be located at 1605 Marshall St. (Uptown Bar and Lounge) near several other Halloween events. It will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. until 3a.m.

What to expect:

Costume contest

Webbie, known for “Independent” and “Wipe Me Down”, will be in attendance

Unique, spacious and modern venue

Get your tickets here.

“Beauty and the Ballot Box” Production

"Beauty and the Ballot Box" Production (KSLA)

The event will be located at Bossier Arts Council in the East Bank on Saturday at 3 p.m.

What to expect:

A new play written by Carolyn Jones Sullivan, Shreveport native and daughter of civil rights trailblazers, the late Dr. E. Edwards Jones, Sr. and Leslie Jones

The play chronicles the extraordinary efforts of hair stylists as they contribute to the voting and civil rights movements in northwest Louisiana. It focuses on the Modern Beauty Shop that was established in 1958 by local civil rights pioneers, Anne Brewster and Mamie Love Wallace. Modern Beauty Shop is a landmark and served as a community hub during Shreveport’s civil rights movement.

Fête du Veau

Fête du Veau (KSLA)

The event will be located at Fat Calf Brasserie, at 3030 Creswell Ave. It’s happening Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fat Calf’s is celebrating their 4-year anniversary.

Tickets include:

Endless samples of wine and beers

Limited cocktail samplings

Full feast with passed hors d’eouvres

Music from Bond+ band

Bossier Farmers Market - Halloween Edition

Bossier City Farmer's Market (KSLA)

The event will be located at Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot on Saturday at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (Every Saturday through Nov.) It’s free to attend.

What to expect:

Produce, arts & crafts, handmade goods, plants, baked goods & more

Dress in costumes

Trick or treating (many vendors will be handing out candy and goodies)

Kids’ activities

Food trucks

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.