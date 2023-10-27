Furever Friends: Fall 2023 Rabies Clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pet owners are invited to attend the Fall Rabies Clinic at Bossier City Animal Control!

The event will happen Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

2023 Rabies Clinic (BCAC)

Hand in Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control (HIP) is partnering with Bossier City Animal Control (BCAC) to provide low-cost rabies vaccinations, microchips and flea treatments. All services are $5.00 each. The clinic is open to anyone in the northwest Louisiana region. Dogs must be leashed, and cats must be in a carrier.

BCAC will offer $5.00 adoptions with an approved application. Adopters can view available pets and submit an application online through the BCAC Petfinder Page. Animals are also posted to the Buddies of BCAC Facebook page for viewing.

ALL services are CASH ONLY.

