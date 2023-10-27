Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Foodie Friday: Another Broken Egg Cafe

Foodie Friday: Another Broken Egg
Foodie Friday: Another Broken Egg
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Foodie Friday!

During these foodie segments, you can expect to be exposed to some of the best eats in the ArkLaTex. We will tell you about all of the hot spots you need to add to your list of go-to eateries.

On Oct. 27, Renardo Pipkins and Jason Ezell, managers at Another Broken Egg Cafe, stopped by the KSLA Café to discuss brunch and showcase the restaurant’s food. They also answered questions like:

  • What is Another Broken Egg known for?
  • Since it’s fall, are any pumpkin-infused foods offered?
  • How long will limited edition items be on the menu?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Go here to check out the Shreveport location’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSU cancels season
Northwestern State University cancels 2023 football season; head coach resigns
Buck Johnson
Missing Shreveport child found safe in Arlington; suspect in custody
Harsh weather causes State Fair of Louisiana to close early on opening day
First Amazon center in Shreveport
Amazon to build 2nd facility in Shreveport
Bomb threat reported at Loyola College Prep; man in custody

Latest News

Have safe & spooky fun at SPD’s Trunk or Treat
Have safe & spooky fun at SPD’s Trunk or Treat
'Revel in the Madness' at BREW Festival
'Revel in the Madness' at BREW Festival
SPD hosting Trunk or Treat
SPD hosting Trunk or Treat
Drop off your unused meds on Nat’l Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Drop off your unused meds on Nat’l Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Have safe & spooky fun at SPD’s Trunk or Treat
Have safe & spooky fun at SPD’s Trunk or Treat