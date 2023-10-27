Family of slain NSU student Ronnie Caldwell Jr. holds press conference

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Caldwell family and their legal representation are set to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 regarding their pending litigation and the resignation of NSU head football coach Brad Laird.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE:

Ronald “Ronnie” Caldwell Jr., 21, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Oct. 12 at around 1:08 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene and his roommate, John McIntosh, was later arrested in connection to the football player’s death.

Caldwell was from Cedar Park, Texas and played as a junior safety for NSU’s football team. On Thursday, Oct. 26, the college cancelled the rest of football season and Coach Laird resigned from his position.

“Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don’t feel I can give my all to these players or this program,” Laird said. “Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son. I love this program and this university and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit that is at the core of our DNA.”

Caldwell’s parents, Blanche and Ronald, are expected to attend the press conference. The Cox Pradia Law Firm released the following statement from the family.

“The Caldwell family is heartbroken as we recover from the process of laying our dear Ronnie to rest this past weekend. We ask that you continue to cover our family in prayer as forge ahead through this tragedy and live a life without our beloved son. We would like to share some background on the events that led up to the final days of Ronnie’s life and what we believe to be the cause of the resignation of Northwestern State University (Natchitoches, Louisiana) Head Football Coach Brad Laird. Due to mold in his unit at The Quad Apartment Complex, Ronnie was moved away from his original football teammate and roommate, was relocated to a new apartment within the same complex. The Quad Apartments are owned and managed by Campus Advantage, headquartered in Austin, Texas. Ronnie was somehow placed with a new roommate, who was a non-university non-college student. He also had previous run ins with law enforcement. Guns and drugs were subsequently discovered in the new roommate’s possession upon his arrest. After a series of verbal altercations, Ronnie’s new roommate pulled a gun on him on October 9th. Ronnie immediately reported this to his parents. Ronnie’s father immediately sent a text to Northwestern State Head Football Coach Brad Laird alerting him that he needed help and that Ronnie’s roommate had pulled a gun on him. Coach Laird replied with a phone call assuring the family that he would take immediate action and move Ronnie to a safe location. Nothing was done, the family heard no updates from the University. The next call the family received was from Coach Brad Laird telling us that Ronnie had been murdered. Three days after his cry for help, Ronnie was shot and killed at his apartment. According to local reports, his roommate was arrested on gun and drug possession charges. There is much more to this story than what has been widely reported. There were warnings. This was a senseless tragedy that could have been prevented. Northwestern State University failed one of its students and one of its star athletes. The coaches of ALL collegiate athletes have a huge responsibility to keep the athletes under their care safe and to make sure that they are thriving in their university environment. With families often being thousands of miles away, the coaches and the university staff are often the first line of defense to keep these children safe. We are speaking out now amid our extreme pain to ensure this doesn’t happen to another student athlete, so Ronnie’s life can live on through a greater purpose.

