Family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. holds press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
HOUSTON (KALB) - Legal representatives for the family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr., held a news conference Friday, Oct. 27 to read a family statement and take questions after they announced intended legal action against multiple parties reportedly involved in Caldwell’s death.
Ronnie Caldwell Jr. was killed Oct. 12 in the 3800 block of University Parkway in Natchitoches, La. He was a student at Northwestern State University (NSU) and junior safety for the NSU football team.
Caldwell’s father, Ronald Caldwell Sr., and his mother, Blanche Caldwell, held the news conference with legal representatives from Cox Pradia Law Firm and Daniel/Williams and Associates.
The Cox Pradia Law Firm also released the following statement from the family:
“We are aware of today’s press conference held by the Caldwell family. The cause of Ronnie’s death is still under active investigation by the Natchitoches Police Department, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment or speculate at this time. The police have our full cooperation and support. We continue to send our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Caldwell family, and we remain focused on helping our student-athletes and the broader NSU community to heal from this tragedy.”
On Thursday, Oct. 26, Northwestern State University announced that it canceled the remainder of the 2023 football season due to Caldwell’s death. The school cited the mental health and well-being of its student-athletes as the primary reason for its decision.
“Ronnie was a beloved member of our community, and we miss him dearly,” said President Marcus Jones. “While our instinct was to return to the field of play following his death, we’ve since learned that the hurt on our team was too deep. Now it is in the best interest of our players, coaches, and staff to pause and to take this time to mourn, to heal, and to support Ronnie’s family.”
The school has also accepted the resignation of head coach, Brad Laird, who was in his sixth season as head coach of the Demons football team.
“Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don’t feel I can give my all to these players or this program,” Laird said. “Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son. I love this program and this university and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit that is at the core of our DNA.”
News Channel 5 spoke with NSU students following the recent decision to cancel football season:
So far, the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) arrested John McIntosh, 27, of Natchitoches for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. McIntosh is the roommate of the deceased Ronald Caldwell. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. DETAILS HERE
NPD also said Maurice Campbell II, 22, of Memphis, has been arrested for obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Campbell was a teammate of Caldwell. He had appeared in four games this year for NSU but is no longer listed on the NSU Athletics page. Campbell was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. DETAILS HERE
