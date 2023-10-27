Getting Answers
Capt. Shreve pulls away in the second half to defeat Benton, 65-33

Gators remain undefeated in District 1-5A
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - Regardless of the rain, that impacted play for both Benton and Capt. Shreve, it was the Gators who shined throughout the night.

Wendy’s Giant of the Week alum, Quortini Beaner scored five touchdowns in the 65-33 victory.

The Tigers’ three game winning streak was snapped.

With the win, Adam Kirby’s team is now 6-0 in District 1-5A action, and will finish the regular season at Haughton on Friday, October 3.

Benton will host Parkway next Friday evening.

