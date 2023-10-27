Amazon to build 2nd facility in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, Amazon is entering into a second agreement for a facility in Caddo Parish.

Officials say the new facility will be about 87,000 square feet at the Shreve Park Industrial Campus off Highway 3132.

“Shreveport is a great place to live and work, and we’re pleased to be setting local roots here. With the opening of our state-of-the-art fulfillment center that is slated for next year and now this delivery station, we will be hiring for more than 1,000 local, good jobs and able to serve customers faster and better in and around Shreveport. We appreciate the support of our great partners, including the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, City of Shreveport, and Caddo Parish.”

This last-mile facility will be the second Amazon location in Shreveport. The first location is a Robotics Fulfillment Center that is scheduled to open in mid-2024. At robotics centers, employees work along with robots to pack and ship orders. Last-mile facilities are where orders are prepared for delivery to customers.

“In welcoming Amazon’s decision, I am thrilled to announce that Shreveport and Caddo Parish are now at the forefront of innovation and progress,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “This significant milestone not only marks an exciting chapter for our community but also reinforces Shreveport’s position as a key player in the global marketplace. Together, we are building a future where opportunities flourish and dreams find their wings.”

The North Louisiana Economic Partnership says most hourly employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn between $17 and $28 per hour.

Launch plans for the center are in the early stages, with construction scheduled to start in a few weeks.

