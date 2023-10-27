2 teens killed in Stonewall crash; 2 others sustained critical injuries
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crash has left two young men dead and two other teens seriously injured.
On Friday, Oct. 27, shortly before 5:00 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Rambin Road just west of U.S. Hwy 171.
This crash claimed the lives of 18-year-old Peyton Plunkett, of Shreveport, and 18-year-old Seth Battlefield, of Haughton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford F-150, driven by Plunkett, was traveling east on Rambin Road. The F-150 crossed the centerline, exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree, officials with LSP said.
Plunkett and Battlefield were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
According to officials, two additional unrestrained teens sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
