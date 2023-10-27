Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

2 teens killed in Stonewall crash; 2 others sustained critical injuries

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crash has left two young men dead and two other teens seriously injured.

On Friday, Oct. 27, shortly before 5:00 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Rambin Road just west of U.S. Hwy 171.

This crash claimed the lives of 18-year-old Peyton Plunkett, of Shreveport, and 18-year-old Seth Battlefield, of Haughton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford F-150, driven by Plunkett, was traveling east on Rambin Road. The F-150 crossed the centerline, exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree, officials with LSP said.

Plunkett and Battlefield were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

According to officials, two additional unrestrained teens sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSU cancels season
Northwestern State University cancels 2023 football season; head coach resigns
Buck Johnson
Missing Shreveport child found safe in Arlington; suspect in custody
Harsh weather causes State Fair of Louisiana to close early on opening day
First Amazon center in Shreveport
Amazon to build 2nd facility in Shreveport
Bomb threat reported at Loyola College Prep; man in custody

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Law officers monitoring I-20 during reconstruction
Law officers monitoring I-20 during reconstruction
Man killed in crash on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed in crash on E. Stoner Ave