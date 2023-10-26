Teen found guilty in 2021 shooting rampage that began at Tinseltown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport teen has been found guilty in a mass shooting that happened at the Tinseltown theater in 2021.

Ja’shun Smith was 15 at the time of the shootings and is now 18. He was found guilty of second-degree murder, eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated criminal property damage.

Jurors heard from over 25 witnesses and were presented with more than 200 pieces of evidence. Officials say that at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2021, Smith was driving a Kia Optima that had just left the theater after a shooting in the parking lot. He went to the Circle K at the corner of Youree Drive and E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and waited for a Honda Accord to come to the intersection. When that vehicle stopped, Smith began firing a rifle at the car. Other occupants of the Optima, who are awaiting trial for their part in the shootings, also allegedly fired shots into the intersection.

Thirteen-year-old Kel’vonte Daigre was struck in the back and killed. The driver of the Honda was also injured. Three other cars in the intersection, with seven people inside, were shot at, with one other passenger being struck by a bullet. Across the intersection, WK Pierremont Medical Center also was damaged by the gunfire. Shreveport police collected 50 spent shell casings from the Circle K parking lot.

Officials say Smith then led police on a chase that ended in Cedar Grove. Smith and others fled the car. Police later found guns used in the shooting in nearby yards. Smith’s prints and DNA were also found in the car. Surveillance video from the Circle K showed Smith, wearing the same clothes he was seen in at Tinseltown, get out of the Optima. He was the first of the occupants to begin firing into the intersection. Smith also exchanged text messages with his girlfriend claiming responsibility for the shooting. The following day, he went to the residence of an acquaintance and laughed about the shooting.

Smith will return to court for sentencing on Nov. 28. He faces a mandatory life sentence, 10-15 years at hard labor without benefit of parole on each count of attempted murder, and 1-15 years with or without hard labor for each damage charge.

The mothers of Smith and Daigre both gave a statement after the verdict.

”Yall say yall didn’t have a murder weapon. Ya;; bring guns that yall found off a scene from people’s backyard and put that on my child with no handprints on there that belong to my baby. I just don’t think that’s fair. My child been gone into a grown folks jail ever since he was 15-years-old,” said the mother of Ja’shun Smith.

“I’m very happy for the verdict. I’ve been praying for it. It’s still kind of sad because at the end of the day, my baby is still not here. But we do have justice for him so that’s all that matters to me at this point,” said the mother of Kel’vonte Daigre.

