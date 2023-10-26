Getting Answers
Harsh weather causes State Fair of Louisiana to close early on opening day

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Although the 117th State Fair of Louisiana kicked off today, it has been closed early because of bad weather.

Due to inclement weather conditions, the State Fair of Louisiana will be closing at 6 p.m. today and all scheduled Fair events are cancelled, officials with the state fair said. However, the State Fair Jr. Livestock Sale that is taking place at the Fairgrounds will go on as scheduled.

The fair will reopen Friday, Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. and will be back on schedule.

TICKET INFORMATION

  • Adult - $15
  • Pay-One-Price Pass Adult (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $50
  • Pay-One-Price Pass Child (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $43
  • Carnival ride armband - $35
  • Child (ages 3-12) - $8
  • Kids under age 3 get in for free

Click here for more information about the State Fair.

