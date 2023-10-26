Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
SPD: Man arrested for murder of one during assault

Jimmy Tillman arrested.
Jimmy Tillman arrested.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Man arrested for shooting a victim inside a home on Milton Avenue.

On Oct. 20, at 2:51 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to an assault and battery on the 2900 block of Milton Avenue. Responding officers discovered a victim who was unconscious in the bedroom of the residence.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shreveport Fire Department.

Another victim at the scene is expected to recover.

Investigators with SPD began their investigation into the incident and said that Jimmy Tillman, 39, allegedly shot the victim and then fled the scene.

Detectives have located and arrested Tillman for one count of 2nd-degree murder.

