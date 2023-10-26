Getting Answers
Shreveport nonprofit offers support for those diagnosed with breast cancer
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

For years, the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project has been bringing awareness and support to those who are diagnosed with breast cancer in the community.

The nonprofit provides ongoing emotional assistance and financial sponsorship to underserved and underinsured patients undergoing breast cancer treatment. The project’s vision is to ease the emotional and physical suffering from breast cancer.

What the Project Funds:

  • Transportation to and from medical appointments
  • Doctor/facility co-payments and pharmacy expenses
  • Monetary support to maintain necessary living expenses.
  • Personally support breast cancer patients during the diagnosis, treatment, and recovery phase of this devastating illness.

Founder Catherine Wright joined the KSLA Café on Thursday, Oct. 26 to discuss the organization’s efforts.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>

