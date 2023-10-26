Overton Brooks’ community resource and referral center earns accreditation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — End homelessness among veterans.

That’s the goal of a new facility at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. The medical center held an open house Wednesday to celebrate the facility.

The community resource and referral center is dedicated to offer homelessness prevention services, including case management, food and clothing, employment training, medical care, substance use disorder counseling and more.

Leaders say the center’s recent accreditation is long over due and a huge step forward for the veterans in our community.

“We have been waiting a long time for this. We have been doing work here, but we have been recently acknowledged as a CRRC, which is a distinct honor for the VA. We are very excited. We have worked a long time. We’ve worked with our vets, with our community partners, with our VA staff. And we have been acknowledged as a CRRC, which is a Community Resource and Referral Center for veterans,” said Latetia Henderson, the center’s program coordinator at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

Currently, there are only 33 VA homeless veterans programs in the nation that hold this distinction.

“The CRRC designation is a pretty arduous process. And the staff here, were doing the job that, but they didn’t have the designation, out of 172 medical centers nationwide, not even including all the outpatient clinics only 33 CRRC’s exist in the country, and Shreveport getting it is such a huge deal, and it speaks volumes to the staff’s dedication to the homeless veterans in this area.” said Jodie Picciano-Swanson, VISN 16 homeless coordinator for Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

The homeless veterans office is located in Building 5 at 3000 Knight Street in Shreveport. You can visit www.va.gov/homeless to learn more.

