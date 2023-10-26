Off and on rain this Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! We are almost there you can do it! Going to be partly to mostly cloudy today and showers are likely to move through the ArkLaTex off and on throughout the day. Highs will be widely variable thanks to cloud cover and rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid-70s to mid-80s are expected. Tonight, we will barely cool off with lows in the upper-60s and low-70s.

The humidity remains a bit sticky feeling for today and through the rest of the week. Northwestern counties of the ArkLaTex will stay in the 70′s due to higher rain chances. Lower to mid 80′s are expected as you move southeastward through the region.

The big cold front expected for Sunday night into our Monday morning is still set to bring us the coldest air of the season with temperatures in the 50′s for highs Monday and into Halloween. Overnight lows will likely plunge into the 30s with the potential of the first widespread frost of the season for many areas and even a freeze possible in some areas! Stay tuned for more updates on these major weather changes!

