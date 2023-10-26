New $200 million Texarkana medical center to be completed in 2025

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Official construction of the new building for the Wadley Regional Medical Center began Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, and is still in the works in 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On Oct. 25, hospital leaders gave an update on the construction project’s progress, located north of I-30 on University Avenue. Officials said the overall site infrastructure is complete. The access roads and main fire lanes are also completed and merged with the campus future parking lots. More than a third of the building’s structural steel is in place.

When the project began, it was estimated to cost around $227 million.

Leaders say the new Wadley Regional Medical Center is on scheduled for total completion in the winter of 2025.

