Natchitoches man arrested in connection to shooting on Rowena Street

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by Natchitoches Police Department:

The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Rowena Street.

On October 25, 2023 around 4:43 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department received several phone calls in reference to someone being shot in the 600 block of Rowena Street. Upon officers arrival they were told that the victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by a personal vehicle. Officers were able to locate the victim at the hospital who was suffering from one gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to another hospital for further treatment where they are in stable condition.

Detectives were able to identify Vallo Murphy (B/M, 23 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was placed under arrest without incident. He is charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

