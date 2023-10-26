Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza

FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Domino’s understands people might be feeling the pinch now that student loan repayments have resumed.

To help out, they are giving away $1 million worth of emergency pizza.

Each day, the chain is offering 4,200 codes for a free, medium two-topping pizza. This will continue until it reaches $1 million.

Codes must be redeemed by Dec. 10.

Customers can apply online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 teens killed in Stonewall crash; 2 others sustained critical injuries
First Amazon center in Shreveport
Amazon to build 2nd facility in Shreveport
Two people shot at a Shreveport Family Dollar
2 shot in Family Dollar parking lot
Ronnie Caldwell, Jr.
Family of slain NSU student Ronnie Caldwell Jr. holds press conference
Harsh weather causes State Fair of Louisiana to close early on opening day

Latest News

Alleged suspect caught on camera attempting to break into ATM.
TTPD: Suspect caught on camera attempting to break into ATM with multiple tools
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israel expands ground operation in Gaza and bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Family reunites with missing dog that disappeared 5 years ago
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Dog reunited with owners after 5 years
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener