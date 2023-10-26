Getting Answers
Drop off your unused meds on Nat’l Prescription Drug Take Back Day
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the 25th year.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people will be able to anonymously dispose of their unneeded medications.

These drugs can sometimes be a gateway to addiction. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of those who use a prescription medication for a non-medical reason, got it from a family member. The CDC estimates 107,753 Americans were lost to drug poisoning between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022.

You can drop off tablets, capsules, liquid products and patches. They will NOT accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs. They will also accept vaping devices and cartridges if lithium batteries are removed.

ARKLATEX DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

  • Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town - 8910 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport
  • Dixie Inn Police Department - 60 Shell Street, Minden
  • Greenwood Police Department - 9381 Greenwood Road, Greenwood
  • Grambling Police Department - Spring Market, 120 Legends Avenue, Grambling
  • Panola County Sheriff’s Office - 314 W Wellington Street, Carthage, Texas
  • Marshall Police Department - Walgreens on 309 E End Boulevard N, Marshall, Texas
  • Jefferson Police Department - Brookshire’s on 404 E Broadway Street, Jefferson, Texas
  • Cass County Sheriff’s Office - 604 TX-8, Linden, Texas
  • Hope Police Department - 312 S Washington Street, Hope, Ark.

