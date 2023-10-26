Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

DC zoo’s pandas going back to China earlier than expected

Three pandas will be leaving the National Zoo in mid-November, zoo officials said Wednesday.
Three pandas will be leaving the National Zoo in mid-November, zoo officials said Wednesday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s not much time left to say goodbye to the giant pandas at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The two adult bears have been on loan to the zoo from China since 2000.

The initial deadline for their return, as well as their 3-year-old cub, was early December, but the zoo announced Wednesday the three pandas will go back earlier than expected.

They are now expected to return by mid-November.

Last month, the zoo threw the panda family a weeklong farewell celebration.

You can still say goodbye remotely. The National Zoo does have a panda cam.

Zoo officials say they want to continue the panda program, but no official discussions about getting more giant pandas from China have taken place yet.

Every giant panda in the U.S. is on loan from China.

After the three leave the National Zoo, Zoo Atlanta will be the only place in the U.S. to see giant pandas.

Zoo Atlanta’s pandas have to return to China sometime next year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 teens killed in Stonewall crash; 2 others sustained critical injuries
First Amazon center in Shreveport
Amazon to build 2nd facility in Shreveport
Two people shot at a Shreveport Family Dollar
2 shot in Family Dollar parking lot
Ronnie Caldwell, Jr.
Family of slain NSU student Ronnie Caldwell Jr. holds press conference
Harsh weather causes State Fair of Louisiana to close early on opening day

Latest News

Alleged suspect caught on camera attempting to break into ATM.
TTPD: Suspect caught on camera attempting to break into ATM with multiple tools
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israel expands ground operation in Gaza and bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Family reunites with missing dog that disappeared 5 years ago
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Dog reunited with owners after 5 years
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener