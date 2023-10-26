Getting Answers
City of Shreveport adjusts garbage collection schedule for Veterans Day

(Scott Pace (custom credit))
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 10, there will be a change in the garbage collection schedules.

REVISED SCHEDULE:

Monday, Nov. 6 – No change in garbage collections.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 – No change in garbage collections.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 –Thursday’s garbage will be collected.

Thursday, Nov. 9 – Friday’s garbage will be collected.

Friday, Nov. 10 – Holiday: No garbage will be collected.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: No bulk collections will be scheduled for this week. All heavy items called in will be scheduled for a future collection day. If you need additional information or would like to request a heavy item (bulk) pick up, please call the Solid Waste Office at (318) 673-6300.

The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility will be open on Friday, Nov. 1. For more information about this facility, you may call (318) 925-3500.

