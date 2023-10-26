Getting Answers
Bomb threat reported at Loyola College Prep; man in custody

(KSLA)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police quickly arrested a man suspected of making a bomb threat at an ArkLaTex school.

Just around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, a man allegedly threatened to blow up Loyola College Prep Private Catholic School, located in the 900 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport. Just five minutes later, police had the man in custody.

The suspect is currently being questioned by police.

