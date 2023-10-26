Getting Answers
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.

The victims are:

  • Nakia Gaines - 48 years old, from New Orleans.
  • Mason Gaines (son) - 6 years old, from Madisonville.
  • Fernando Francisco DeMoraes - 50 years old, from Chalmette.
  • Jose Elias Valle - 38 years old, also from Chalmette.
  • Corinne Hebert - 21 years old, from Plaquemine.
One lane of I-55 southbound reopened Thursday morning. The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed as crews repair heavy fire damage.

