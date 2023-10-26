3 tips to help minimize retirement risks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are many ways to help minimize the most common retirement portfolio risks.

While none of us can predict how long we’ll live, as lifespans increase, many people may spend more time in retirement than they spent working. That’s why it is important to pay special attention at this time.

Dave Evans, of Evans Financial, stopped by KSLA on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 25) to talk about managing your retirement and ways to improve your personal financial security during retirement.

Three tips from Evans about retirement:

Keep emotions in check

Beware of overspending

Design portfolio with inflation in mind

