La. lawmakers react to Rep. Johnson’s election as House speaker

WASHINGTON (KPLC) - Louisiana’s elected officials are reacting after Republican Rep. Mike Johnson was elected the first speaker of the House from the Bayou State, ending a three-week gridlock in the chamber.

Congratulations, Speaker @RepMikeJohnson! You and Majority Leader @SteveScalise make Louisiana so proud. Grateful to count you as friends. Let's geaux! pic.twitter.com/O5kTxxGZQn — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) October 25, 2023

Congratulations to my good friend @RepMikeJohnson on becoming Speaker.



The House has selected an outstanding leader to navigate an unprecedented time.



Mike isn’t just a consistent conservative—he’s a courageous one.



My full statement: https://t.co/EGWhXYGbDe — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 25, 2023

Congrats Speaker @RepMikeJohnson.



Your deep faith and natural ability to lead will make you an excellent speaker. This is a great day for the United States and for Louisiana! — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) October 25, 2023

The House has just elected a speaker. I look forward to working with @RepMikeJohnson on #EnvironmentalJustice, fixing #RiskRating 2.0, providing #DisasterRelief, enshrining #VotingRights, and much more. Read my full statement here: pic.twitter.com/ulrfQoFpCE — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) October 25, 2023

(1/2) Congratulations to my fellow North Louisianan @RepMikeJohnson for being chosen as our Speaker-designate! Mike is a trusted conservative and friend, who I’m proud to support as our next Speaker of the House. — Congresswoman Julia Letlow (@RepJuliaLetlow) October 25, 2023

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins: “Our country is at a critical juncture, and Mike Johnson is the right man to unify and lead our Republican Majority. He’s been a Brother to me since we came to Congress in 2017. We have stood shoulder to shoulder, battling for conservative principles and working to advance Louisiana’s interests. He is a true and dedicated Patriot who will lead our Republican Conference with strength, intellect, and determination.

“With Speaker Mike Johnson, we can now resume our efforts to significantly reduce our nation’s debt, combat inflation, secure our southern border, continue our impeachment investigations, and affirm the United States’ support for Israel.”

