Registration underway for Northwest Louisiana Youth Summit set Nov. 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Cyberbullying and dealing with police are two of the topics to be covered during the Northwest Louisiana Youth Summit to be held Nov. 4 at Southern Hills Park & Community Center, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

The free event is open to youths ages 10-18 and their parents. It is hosted by the Sheveport Police Department and the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The day will begin with registration and breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program at 9 a.m. and ending with a motivational luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Britney Green, of Keypoint Leadership.

Classes will include cyberbullying, dating etiquette, trafficking, police engagement and substance use disorder. Breakfast is sponsored by Step Forward, an initiative of the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. Lunch is sponsored by Patel McDonald’s. Two mountain bikes, sponsored by Red River Employees Federal Credit Union, will be given away as door prizes. Other sponsors include Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR), the NWLA Teen Advisory Committee (TAC) and Starbucks.

Click here to register or scan the QR code on the flier below:

