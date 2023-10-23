Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Registration underway for Northwest Louisiana Youth Summit set Nov. 4

Cyberbullying and dealing with police are two of the topics to be covered
Social media and text messages can have a lasting hurtful impact
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Cyberbullying and dealing with police are two of the topics to be covered during the Northwest Louisiana Youth Summit to be held Nov. 4 at Southern Hills Park & Community Center, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

The free event is open to youths ages 10-18 and their parents. It is hosted by the Sheveport Police Department and the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The day will begin with registration and breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program at 9 a.m. and ending with a motivational luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Britney Green, of Keypoint Leadership.

Classes will include cyberbullying, dating etiquette, trafficking, police engagement and substance use disorder. Breakfast is sponsored by Step Forward, an initiative of the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. Lunch is sponsored by Patel McDonald’s. Two mountain bikes, sponsored by Red River Employees Federal Credit Union, will be given away as door prizes. Other sponsors include Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR), the NWLA Teen Advisory Committee (TAC) and Starbucks.

Click here to register or scan the QR code on the flier below:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Benton Road.
Commercial fire engulfs 5 businesses, bellows smoke on Benton Road
Man on motorized minibike dies after struck by vehicle
1 dead after accident involving vehicle, heavy construction equipment
Fire incinerates home in Broadmoor neighborhood
SPD: Man stabs roommate during altercation

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
14-year-old killed in a shooting near Renwick Street in Monroe
Shreveport native Monique Derouselle accepts the award for best film Oct. 22, 2023, for her...
Monique Derouselle’s ‘The Candy Lady’ wins Film Prize during Prize Fest 2023
Fatal crash generic image
Farmerville man killed in single vehicle crash, impairment suspected
Tallulah Teddy Bear Festival
Tallulah celebrates Teddy’s Bear Festival for the first time since 2018