Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man driving dirt bike fatally crashes into SUV on Fairfield Ave.

(KTTC)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY CADDO PARISH CORONER’S OFFICE:

A Shreveport man killed in an early morning wreck on Fairfield Avenue early Saturday, October 21, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

A dirt bike driven by Cory R. Swift Jr., 23, of Bullen Street, was southbound in the 1200 block of Fairfield just before 3:30 a.m. when he collided with Dodge Durango. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 3:45 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy was ordered.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD: Man stabs roommate during altercation
Oil spill images in Caddo Parish.
CPSO discovers oil spill reaching from Twelve Mile Bayou to Black Bayou
Fire on Benton Road.
Commercial fire engulfs 5 businesses, bellows smoke on Benton Road
Man on motorized minibike dies after struck by vehicle
1 dead after colliding with construction equipment

Latest News

1 dead after colliding with construction equipment
State Fair of Louisiana begins its fall run Oct. 26
State Fair of Louisiana begins its fall run Oct. 26
Two die in separate motor vehicle crashes
Cyberbullying is one of the topics to be covered during the Northwest Louisiana Youth Summit...
Registration underway for Northwest Louisiana Youth Summit set Nov. 4
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
14-year-old killed in a shooting near Renwick Street in Monroe