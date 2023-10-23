Man driving dirt bike fatally crashes into SUV on Fairfield Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY CADDO PARISH CORONER’S OFFICE:

A Shreveport man killed in an early morning wreck on Fairfield Avenue early Saturday, October 21, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

A dirt bike driven by Cory R. Swift Jr., 23, of Bullen Street, was southbound in the 1200 block of Fairfield just before 3:30 a.m. when he collided with Dodge Durango. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 3:45 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy was ordered.

