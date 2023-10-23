Getting Answers
25 crashes on I-55 kill at least 2, injure 30, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RUDDOCK, La. (WVUE) - Multiple crashes on Interstate 55, both north and southbound, have prompted closures in both directions between Ruddock and Manchac, according to state police and St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Fog and smoke from marsh fires on the South Shore have created hazardous road conditions Monday (Oct. 23) morning.

Sheriff Tregre says there are a total of 25 crashes in three different spots along I-55 north and south.

At least two people are dead and 30 are injured, Tregre says.

Three 18-wheelers were involved and at least two were fully engulfed in flames.

Over 100 people were on foot and deputies had to run along the roadway to get to the crash sites.

If drivers do experience heavy fog conditions, please see the following:

· Headlights on - If you can’t see 500 feet in front of you, you should have your low-beam headlights on

· Reduce speed - Speed limits are for ideal conditions, you can be ticketed for driving too fast in heavy fog (not an ideal condition)

· Minimize distractions and increase following distance from other cars

Use the 511 app or visit LA511.org for additional roadway conditions.

